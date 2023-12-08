Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Arun Nayar Sells 10,261 Shares

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amcor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amcor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $3,837,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,224,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,919 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 340,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $577,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

