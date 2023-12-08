American Trust Has $234,000 Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

American Trust lowered its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHLS

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.