Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $20.96

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $14.14 on Friday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

