Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $68.17

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.