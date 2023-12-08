Analyzing Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inchcape and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inchcape 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73

ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $20.15, suggesting a potential upside of 41.23%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Inchcape.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inchcape and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $460.83 million 5.00 -$102.19 million ($0.48) -29.73

Inchcape has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares Inchcape and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inchcape N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -16.61% -14.82% -7.44%

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Inchcape on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inchcape plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

