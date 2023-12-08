Analyzing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.58, suggesting a potential upside of 94.03%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Iris Energy has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iris Energy and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and AMTD Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 5.21 -$171.87 million N/A N/A AMTD Digital $33.07 million 24.78 $41.74 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

Iris Energy beats AMTD Digital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

