Analyzing Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) & Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -8.96% -400.00% -14.16% Lowe’s Companies 8.49% -54.56% 18.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kirkland’s and Lowe’s Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lowe’s Companies 0 12 12 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Kirkland’s presently has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 86.07%. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus price target of $236.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Lowe’s Companies.

Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirkland’s and Lowe’s Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $465.22 million 0.07 -$44.69 million ($3.26) -0.80 Lowe’s Companies $90.22 billion 1.33 $6.44 billion $12.97 16.06

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lowe’s Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Kirkland’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. It operates physical stores and an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, and renters. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe's Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

