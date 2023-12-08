Andrew R. Schiesl Sells 13,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

