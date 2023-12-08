Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,923.40

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,923.40 ($24.29) and last traded at GBX 1,928.40 ($24.36), with a volume of 3894795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,224.50 ($28.10).

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.16) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.63) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.58) to GBX 2,200 ($27.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,788.33 ($35.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,647.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,170.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($29.05), for a total value of £16,445 ($20,771.76). Insiders purchased 17 shares of company stock valued at $36,723 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

