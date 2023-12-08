Apexium Financial LP Has $241,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Target were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $5,107,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,631 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

