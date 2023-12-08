Apexium Financial LP Has $367,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 631.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 93,678 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 21,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in NextEra Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,295,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 227,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

