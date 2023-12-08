Apexium Financial LP Has $616,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3,820.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,398,000 after buying an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,092,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average is $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

