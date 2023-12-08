Apexium Financial LP Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $251.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.51 and a 200 day moving average of $225.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

