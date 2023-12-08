Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.08 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

