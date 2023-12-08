Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,384 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Applied Materials stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

