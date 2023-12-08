Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.19 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

