ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 29th

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 415,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

