ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

