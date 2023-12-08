Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $41.82 on Friday. Argan has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $557.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.53 per share, with a total value of $69,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,745. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Argan by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

