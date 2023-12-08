Arlen Dale Nordhagen Acquires 10,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

