Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 61.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,247. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.