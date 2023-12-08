Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,365 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.4 %

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 318,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

