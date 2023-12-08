Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,184 shares during the period. Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 8.89% of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF alerts:

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS YPS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14.

About Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.