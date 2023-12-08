Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises approximately 1.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $3,646,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.7 %

AMJ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

