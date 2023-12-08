Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEL. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 58,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.09. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 5,264 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

