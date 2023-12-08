Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

ENLC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 582,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.42.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

