Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 207,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,488. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.29%.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

