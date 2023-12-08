Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $552.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,298. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $559.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

View Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

