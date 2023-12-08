Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,032,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 116,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $686.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

