Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.80. 55,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,268. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 161.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

