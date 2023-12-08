Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,989 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 421,471 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 501,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. 1,062,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,096. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

