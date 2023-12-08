Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,074. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

