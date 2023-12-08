ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Savers Value Village as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE SVV opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

