ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,723 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.83% of LegalZoom.com worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 154,916 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 341.8% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 386,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $19,999,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,099,993 shares in the company, valued at $144,204,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,204,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock worth $382,782,276. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 3.5 %

LZ opened at $10.91 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

