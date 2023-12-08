ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Blue Owl Capital worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

