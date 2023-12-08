ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979,037 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.79% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 1.3 %

MD opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.