ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,132 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.41% of Spectrum Brands worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $426,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $896,000. Jet Capital Investors L P lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 84.4% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $85.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.