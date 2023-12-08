ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,222 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Everi worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,563,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Everi by 51.6% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 121,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at $710,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Everi by 26.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $10.37 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $886.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

