ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $11.27 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,390 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.30% of TechTarget worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 83.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

TechTarget Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTGT opened at $30.69 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.