ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $11.83 Million Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,186 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 890.6% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,433,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $6,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 167.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 165.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,028,263 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MXCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

MaxCyte Trading Down 2.5 %

MXCT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $517.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.44. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 98.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,550 shares of company stock worth $187,800 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

