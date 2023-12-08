ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $17.58 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

