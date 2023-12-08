ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,079,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338,852 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ranpak by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ranpak by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%.

In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $38,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Laurensse acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $38,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,230 shares of company stock worth $132,712 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

