ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $32.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.70% of Fox Factory worth $32,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.