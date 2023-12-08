ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,429.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,394.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,358.52. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCNCA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.