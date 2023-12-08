ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 422,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $7,010,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWAN. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $659,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $957,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,779,915 shares of company stock worth $273,668,479. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.45 and a beta of 0.55. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

