ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 338,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338,300 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

