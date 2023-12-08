ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.