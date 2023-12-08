ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 579,801 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,801 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.01% of NeoGames worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NeoGames by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 226.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000.

NeoGames stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.81 million, a P/E ratio of -73.32, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

