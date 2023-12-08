Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 615 ($7.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 87.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.42) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 5,800 ($73.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.47) to GBX 5,300 ($66.94) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,675 ($59.05).

AHT opened at GBX 4,885 ($61.70) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,633.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,861.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,173.95. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,386 ($55.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,012 ($75.94).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

