Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $195.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.76. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Aspen Technology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 170,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

